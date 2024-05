What Is the Dividend Payout for 3M Stock?

It's been a while, but 3M (NYSE: MMM) finally and formally cut its dividend recently, approving a dividend of $0.70 for the second quarter, down from the previous quarterly payment of $1.51. Annualizing the dividend means $2.80 per share for the full year, implying a dividend yield of 2.8% using Wednesday's closing price.It was no secret that 3M would cut its dividend since management had told investors it intended to pay 40% of its adjusted free cash flow (FCF) in dividends this year. As such, investors already know the dividend-to-FCF ratio: 40%.As for the dividend-to-net income ratio, management expects earnings per share of $6.80 to $7.30 (excluding the now spun-off business Solventum), implying a dividend-to-net income payout ratio of 40% at the midpoint of guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel