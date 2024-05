What Is the Dividend Payout for AbbVie Stock?

Many investors hold a stake in AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) because it offers exposure to the healthcare sector. Industry-based diversification, however, isn't all the pharmaceutical outfit brings to the table. AbbVie is also a quality dividend stock. If you're looking for a name that serves such a dual purpose, this one is worth considering.AbbVie is the company behind cancer-fighting Imbruvica as well as arthritis/Crohn's disease treatment Skyrizi. Its claim-to-fame drug, however, is rheumatoid arthritis therapy Humira -- its top-selling product last year, accounting for one-fourth of companywide revenue of $54.3 billion.This won't be the case much longer. Humira lost its patent protection last year, allowing competing drugs onto pharmacies' shelves. Humira's revenue slumped 35% year over year in Q1, confirming that competitive headwinds are already blowing. Investors are understandably concerned that AbbVie's dividend may be threatened.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel