|
13.05.2024 17:09:00
What Is the Dividend Payout for AbbVie Stock?
Many investors hold a stake in AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) because it offers exposure to the healthcare sector. Industry-based diversification, however, isn't all the pharmaceutical outfit brings to the table. AbbVie is also a quality dividend stock. If you're looking for a name that serves such a dual purpose, this one is worth considering.AbbVie is the company behind cancer-fighting Imbruvica as well as arthritis/Crohn's disease treatment Skyrizi. Its claim-to-fame drug, however, is rheumatoid arthritis therapy Humira -- its top-selling product last year, accounting for one-fourth of companywide revenue of $54.3 billion.This won't be the case much longer. Humira lost its patent protection last year, allowing competing drugs onto pharmacies' shelves. Humira's revenue slumped 35% year over year in Q1, confirming that competitive headwinds are already blowing. Investors are understandably concerned that AbbVie's dividend may be threatened.
