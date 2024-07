What Is the Dividend Payout for Amgen Stock?

Can a biotechnology company pay a generous dividend in 2024? The answer is definitely yes, as Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is evidently unafraid to reward its loyal shareholders with quarterly cash payments.Just as importantly, Amgen is a recent revenue grower with a diversified pipeline of current and proposed products. So, here's the skinny on how much investors might expect from Amgen 's upcoming dividend distributions.Currently, Amgen pays $2.25 per share in dividends every quarter. Assuming no dividend cuts, investors can reasonably assume a forward annual dividend payment of $9 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool