|
07.09.2024 20:00:00
What Is the Dividend Payout for Costco Wholesale?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock has delivered exceptional returns to shareholders over the years. However, its rising share price has brought the stock's dividend yield to its lowest level in over 15 years. Here's how much Costco pays in dividends.As inflation levels off, Costco is seeing stronger discretionary spending in areas like toys, tires, gardening, and health and beauty. Comparable sales, excluding gas prices and foreign currency, were up 7.2% year over year in the four weeks ended Aug. 4, noticeably higher than the 5.8% comps growth for the 48-week period ended on the same date. Such growth should support Costco's rising dividend as well.Costco raised its dividend earlier this year by 14%, bringing the quarterly payout to $1.16 per share, good for a forward dividend yield of 0.52%. That's below the S&P 500's yield of 1.32%, but at the current rate of growth, Costco's dividend could nearly double in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
