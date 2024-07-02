|
02.07.2024 12:11:00
What Is the Dividend Payout for JPMorgan Chase?
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is the largest bank in the United States and is an excellent dividend stock. Here's a rundown of how much it pays, how safe the dividend is, and the company's history of increasing it.I won't keep you in suspense. JPMorgan Chase has a quarterly dividend of $1.15 as of June 2024, which gives it an annual dividend payout of $4.60 per share.We can calculate the dividend yield by dividing this payout by the bank's stock price, and based on the $201.50 market price as I write this, we get a 2.28% dividend yield. However, it's important to note that since stock prices fluctuate, the yield is likely to be a bit different by the time you're reading this.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!