What is the impact of 45p tax U-turn on markets and mortgages?

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss will be hoping move reverses some of effects of mini-budgetLive coverage of the UK economic crisisKwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss have expended a lot of political capital by abandoning their policy to abolish the 45% top rate of income tax and after a week of increasing hostility from MPs and economists. But how has Monday morning’s humiliating U-turn gone down with markets, and has it reversed some of the mini-budget’s turbulent impact on home loans, government debt and the pound? Continue reading...