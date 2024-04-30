|
30.04.2024 11:45:00
What Is the Price Target for Plug Power Stock?
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a volatile stock, no doubt. In 2021, shares of this small energy company maxed out at $73 per share. Today, they trade hands at just $2.40. What has soured investors so much on this small-cap stock and where do Wall Street analysts think it could now be headed?Plug Power is focused on developing hydrogen systems. The market potential could be huge: $1.4 trillion, by one estimate. But the company also faces challenges. Hydrogen fuel isn't yet cost efficient, and competitors are also cropping up.The uncertainty has left analysts with a range of opinions. According to data from FactSet, 30 analysts cover the stock. Nine rate it a buy or overweight, 17 rate it a hold, and four rate it a sell. If you average those together, the consensus rating for Plug Power stock is a "hold." That's a big change from three months ago, when the consensus was a "buy." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.24
|Plug Power-Aktie volatil: Plug Power erzielt Fortschritte bei Wasserstoffanlagen - Profitabilität im Fokus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenminus dennoch in Grün: Sorge um Pleite offenbar nicht mehr akut (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Ausblick: Plug Power mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie legt zu: Plug Power verkündet Kostensenkungsprogramm (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie im Fokus: Schafft Plug Power es mit diesen ambitionierten Zielen aus der Krise? (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.24
|Plug Power könnte staatlichen Milliardenkredit erhalten - Zukunft gesichert? (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Plug Power-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Plug Power plant Aktienverkauf im Wert von einer Milliarde US-Dollar (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Plug Power-Aktie setzt Abwärtstrend fort: Plug Power fehlen Ankündigungen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Plug Power Inc.
|2,15
|-3,33%