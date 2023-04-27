What Is the Production Possibility Frontier (PPF)?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The PPF is a simple economic model (usually demonstrated as a graph) that helps explain the potential output in an economy given the available resources. As a conceptual model, it simplifies matters out of necessity. Still, its use can help economists and investors understand key concepts that help in planning and investment decisions.The simplest model assumes that only two products are made in an economy -- the following example uses cars and airplanes. It also assumes resources (labor, materials, etc.) and technology are constant. Finally, it also assumes a desire to produce at optimum efficiency.The following chart shows an economy that only produces a combination of cars and airplanes from a fixed set of resources. For example, these resources can be used to make 100 cars and no airplanes, or at the other end, 30 airplanes and no cars. Similarly, any combination on the line or the area inside can be produced, such as 75 cars and 10 airplanes.Continue reading