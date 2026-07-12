State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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12.07.2026 18:37:00
What Is the State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, and Who Should Buy It?
International stocks are attracting investor attention. Recent Vanguard research forecasts that developed markets ex-U.S. equities could deliver annualized returns of 5.4% to 7.4% for the next 10 years, outperforming U.S. stocks.Vanguard's researchers believe that the biggest long-term economic gains from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom might ultimately go to companies in international developed markets, such as Japan, Canada, and Western Europe. These companies might be best positioned to use AI to improve productivity without incurring the costs of building AI tools and data centers.How can you buy developed market stocks outside the U.S.? One easy way to invest in these advanced economies is to buy the State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT: SPDW).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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