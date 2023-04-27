|
27.04.2023 13:10:00
What Is the True Value of Coinbase If It Decides to Leave the U.S.?
In response to increasing pressure from regulators, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has been dropping a lot of hints about moving its U.S. operations overseas. The U.S. already lags behind other nations in terms of its regulatory framework for crypto, and the recent emphasis on "regulation by enforcement" by the SEC has made the crypto industry increasingly susceptible to regulatory risk.But would Coinbase really leave the U.S.? That's the question on many people's minds. And if so, how would it impact the company's valuation?The important point to keep in mind here is that Coinbase does not appear to be bluffing. Back in March, Coinbase updated its "Go Broad, Go Deep" strategy, which focuses on international expansion. Over a period of eight weeks, Coinbase planned to build up its operations across six different continents, with an emphasis on cities that wanted to become "crypto hubs" and countries that wanted to be "crypto nations." Coinbase specifically pointed out the potential opportunity set in places like London, Dubai, and Bermuda.Continue reading
