International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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09.07.2026 17:05:00
What Is the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI), and Who Should Buy It?
Investors who are concerned about the high valuations of U.S. tech stocks, or who want to diversify their portfolios beyond U.S. stocks, are showing interest in international stocks. Buying international stock-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a good way to put your money to work in other parts of the global economy.Recent Vanguard research forecasts that "developed markets outside the U.S." could be among the best investment opportunities over the next few years. One way to pursue that strategy is to invest in the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ: VIGI). This ETF holds a portfolio of stocks focused on developed market economies, with a heavy weighting toward Japanese, Canadian, Swiss, German, and British stocks.Let's take a closer look at what this international dividend ETF offers to investors, and who might want to consider buying it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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