What is Tomcat? The original Java servlet container

Apache Tomcat is a long-lived, open source Java servlet container that implements core Java enterprise (now Jakarta EE) specifications, including the Jakarta Servlet, Jakarta Server Pages, and Jakarta WebSocket specs.Tomcat was first released by the Apache Software Foundation in 1998, just four years after Java itself. Tomcat started as the reference implementation for the original Java Servlet API and JavaServer Pages specification. Today, it remains the most widely used Java application server, boasting a well-tested and proven core engine with good extensibility.