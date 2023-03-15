|
15.03.2023 09:22:43
What Jeremy Hunt’s U-turn on energy bills support means for you
From how much households could be paying to what prompted the rethinkHunt makes U-turn on planned cut to energy bills supportBusiness live updates: energy bills support extendedJeremy Hunt has confirmed a widely trailed U-turn on his plan announced last autumn to make the government’s energy support for households less generous.The Treasury has subsidised gas and electricity bills for every household through the energy price guarantee (EPG) since October. On Wednesday morning the Treasury revealed that support would continue at its current level for another three months. So what might that decision mean for you? Continue reading...
