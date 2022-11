Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It took a while, but most of the pivotal races in the elections held nearly two weeks ago have been decided. Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate, even with a run-off in Georgia still to come. Republicans appear to have won a narrow edge in the U.S. House of Representatives. Both major political parties have ideas about how Medicare should be reformed. What Medicare changes could be on the way after the November elections?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading