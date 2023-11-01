|
01.11.2023 10:20:00
What Meta Platforms' and Google's Results Mean for Roku and The Trade Desk
There's no sugarcoating it: 2022 wreaked absolute havoc on digital advertising, and companies in the ad tech business were generally throttled. Why? It's well documented that marketing funds can be dialed back or ramped up on short notice, much more easily than other line items in the budget. As a result, in times of economic uncertainty, advertising historically takes a hit -- and last year was no different.This year, however, has seen some of the macroeconomic clouds lifting. Inflation is easing and the Federal Reserve may be near the end of its campaign of hiking interest rates. This combination of factors suggests the worst may be over. Furthermore, the recent financial performance of two online advertising stalwarts -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google -- provided some insight into what's happening in the industry.The results should be of keen interest to investors in two other high-profile ad tech stocks -- namely, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Let's take a look at what's happening in the industry and what it might tell us about the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
