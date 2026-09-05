Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.09.2026 10:03:01
What Move Will SpaceX Stock Make After Sept. 9? The Evidence Is Piling Up, and Here’s What It Shows.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) has been one of the most exciting stock market stories of the year. For good reason. The company, better known as SpaceX, completed the biggest initial public offering ever and launched with a trillion-dollar market value -- to put this into perspective, well-established tech giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft took years as publicly traded companies to reach such valuations.The stock priced at $135, opened at $150 on June 12, and closed above $200 just a few days later. However, in the weeks to follow, SpaceX traded close to its IPO price and even fell below it. Today, it trades at about $140.Investors have looked to specific events such as entry into the Nasdaq-100 in July, the company's first earnings report in August, and the expiration of share lockups as triggers for stock price movement. And now, we're days away from the next potential catalyst. What move will SpaceX stock make after Sept. 9? The evidence is piling up, and here's what it shows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ-Handel Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Tesla auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 445 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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04.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 480 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|304,80
|-5,90%
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