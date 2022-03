What Nasdaq Correction? These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Hitting New Highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Factors including high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been putting pressure on growth stocks lately. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 15% in 2022 and 16% from the high it hit last year -- enough to put the pullback well past the 10%-decline threshold that marks the beginning of correction territory. Despite market pressures, some stocks backed by Warren Buffett and his investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway have recently been hitting new highs. Read on for a look at how Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: K) have risen above turbulence that has rattled many other companies. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading