|
24.04.2022 13:02:00
What Nasdaq Sell-Off? These 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks Are Near Their All-Time Highs
Stock market volatility is back. The Nasdaq Composite is down over 5% in April and over 13% year to date. And that's after rebounding by over 13% in the second half of March. Volatile sessions can be confusing and are often the result of investors not knowing how to weigh risks.To be fair, there is a lot of uncertainty right now. The S&P 500 doubled between 2019 and the end of 2021 -- bringing valuations into question. Inflation, the ongoing supply chain shortage, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are disrupting business and causing a lot of companies to rethink pricing to protect their margins.One of the few sectors of the economy that seems less uncertain is, surprisingly, oil and gas. High energy prices have been one of the key drivers of inflation, not a victim of it. Years of underinvestment paired with rising demand and geopolitical risks have led to a tight supply of oil and gas -- which benefits producers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!