What Nvidia and AMD Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Updates
The video focuses on two recent updates regarding Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The first is how the Department of Defense is building a supercomputer using AMD and Nvidia solutions. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 27, 2023. The video was published on August 1, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
