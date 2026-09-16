What Nvidia and SK Hynix Are Signaling About Micron's Outlook

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is poised to release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results on Sept. 30, and the market will be eagerly awaiting its report to understand the health of the memory industry.

After all, the strong demand and tight memory supply have been driving stunning growth in Micron's revenue and earnings in recent quarters. The rapid increase in memory prices has led to a big jump in Micron stock over the past year, and the sustainability of that rally will be put to the test when the company releases results.

However, the good news for Micron investors is that the comments from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and SK Hynix, two key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, suggest that Micron's impressive growth is here to stay. Let's see why.

Continue reading