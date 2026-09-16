NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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16.09.2026 15:05:00
What Nvidia and SK Hynix Are Signaling About Micron's Outlook
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is poised to release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results on Sept. 30, and the market will be eagerly awaiting its report to understand the health of the memory industry.
After all, the strong demand and tight memory supply have been driving stunning growth in Micron's revenue and earnings in recent quarters. The rapid increase in memory prices has led to a big jump in Micron stock over the past year, and the sustainability of that rally will be put to the test when the company releases results.
However, the good news for Micron investors is that the comments from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and SK Hynix, two key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, suggest that Micron's impressive growth is here to stay. Let's see why.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|186,16
|1,22%
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|1 075,00
|1,42%
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