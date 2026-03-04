BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
|
04.03.2026 16:40:00
What Nvidia's Blockbuster Quarter Tells Us About the State of the Stock Market and Artificial Intelligence Trade
After investors anxiously waited last week for artificial intelligence giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to deliver its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter report, the company provided them with better-than-expected results and issued better-than-expected guidance for its current quarter. Furthermore, its gross margin guidance was solid.Yet the stock fell by nearly 5.5% on Feb. 26, the day after the report. Here's what Nvidia's blockbuster quarter and Wall Street's response to it tells us about the state of the stock market and artificial intelligence trade.Nvidia reported $1.62 adjusted earnings per share on $68.1 billion of revenue, handily beating the earnings of $1.53 per share on $66.2 billion in revenue that Wall Street analysts expected. Furthermore, management guided for revenue of roughly $78 billion in the current quarter. The consensus analyst estimates had only projected $72.6 billion. Moreover, that guidance figure does not factor in any assumptions of revenue from selling chips in China.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)
Analysen zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.