|
30.03.2022 13:35:00
What Nvidia's Booming Growth Means for Intel
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPU Technology Conference was chock-full of announcements, including new hardware for data centers and AI, and the revelation that the company has an $11 billion sales pipeline over the next six years to automakers. Nvidia is extending its reach into all areas of high-end computing, and it's quickly getting recognized as a leading technology platform as a result.But with all of these new chip designs and services built atop them, Nvidia is going to need to rely on foundry partners (companies that manufacture the chips themselves) more than ever before. When asked about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) efforts to ramp up its foundry business, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang indicated talks might already be underway between the two companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!