|
03.02.2022 18:58:15
What Omicron? Businesses Spend $61 Billion Advertising With Alphabet in Q4
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Google parent delivered exceptional revenue and earnings growth that pleased the market. An enthusiastic ramp-up of ad spending on Alphabet's platforms fueled that growth. Before the company revealed Q4 figures, there was concern in the market that businesses may have pulled back ad spending because of the rise of the omicron variant. That was not the case, and marketers spent a whopping $61 billion with Alphabet in Q4. Let's take a closer look.Despite the rise of the omicron variant, advertisers ramped up spending in Q4. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!