Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
29.11.2025 19:48:38
What One Fund's Sale of Centessa Stock Signals About the Fast-Rising Biotech Company
San Francisco-based 5AM Venture Management reduced its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 150,000 shares in the third quarter, according to a November 14 SEC filing.According to a filing published with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 5AM Venture Management disclosed a reduction in its Centessa Pharmaceuticals position. The fund reported holding 680,945 shares, down by 150,000 shares from the previous quarter. Despite the sale, the overall position value still increased given the stock's sharp rise last quarter of more than 80%. The revised stake was valued at approximately $16.5 million as of September 30, representing approximately 6.1% of the fund’s approximately $273 million in reportable assets.Top five holdings after the update: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
