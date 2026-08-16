Success Aktie
WKN DE: A42DP7 / ISIN: US8645831095
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16.08.2026 10:05:00
What Other Restaurant Chains Should Learn From The Cheesecake Factory's Success
So many fast-food and restaurant chains have struggled with stagnant growth as consumers tighten their belts amid rising costs and flat wages. One company that's bucking this trend is The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE).The company posted record quarterly revenue, which surpassed $1 billion for the first time. Its comparable sales and traffic are both growing in a period when that is increasingly rare. So what can other food establishments learn from its success? The Cheesecake Factory's recipe for success isn't super complicated. The chain is focusing on value and giving diners more of their money back. The restaurant is known for its expansive menu that offers almost everyone something to enjoy, but it has also added budget-friendly options and generous portions. This gives customers a reason to return as they move away from pricier dining options. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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