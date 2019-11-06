What percentage of Americans currently live in the town or city where they grew up?

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- northAmerican® Van Lines surveyed 2,000 Americans with an age of at least 25 years old asking them if they have moved in relation to their hometown.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the percentage of Americans moving over a one-year period fell to a new low in 2016; only 11.2% of the population had moved compared to the previous year. Despite the fact that many Americans move multiple times over the course of their lifetimes, a large percentage elect to stay close to home. In fact, according to our research, nearly 72% of Americans live in or close to the city where they grew up.

Moving is a big decision with many consequences, but it's worth the effort for many individuals. As the numbers show in our infographic, staying close to family consistently ranks high among the reasons to choose a home. If family members leave an area, it's likely that others will follow, particularly if they don't have any other family nearby. The right home is often a matter of finding the right job, an affordable cost of living, and proximity to those who matter most.

