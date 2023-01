What Real Estate Market Slowdown? These 3 REITs Are Still Growing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The red-hot housing market of 2021 and 2022 is officially over. Weakening demand continues as interest rates and inflation weigh on consumers.And it's not just single-family homes that are feeling the pinch. December 2022 marked the fourth consecutive month rental rates have decelerated.The slowing market has investors concerned over the future of popular residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) like MAA (NYSE: MAA), Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH). All three stocks are down 25% or more since last year. But their beaten-down share prices aren't necessarily a sign that trouble is ahead.