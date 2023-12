What Really Happened With Sam Altman Getting Fired As OpenAI CEO? New Details Emerge

New details have come to light about the short-lived expulsion of ChatGPT-parent, OpenAI's co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, from his leadership position at the company. What Happened: Altman’s abrupt dismissal last month was not as simple as it seemed. The board’s decision appears to have been instigated by Altman’s purported manipulative behaviors within the organization, reported Business Insider.Altman’s candidness in his communications with the board was reportedly inconsistent, leading to accusations of playing board members against one another, particularly those who opposed his aggressive AI deployment strategy.See Also: Did Sam Altman Get Robbed? Taylor Swift Wins TIME Person Of The Year Over OpenAI FounderOne significant contention involved board member Helen Toner, who published a paper ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel