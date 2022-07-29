|
29.07.2022 20:45:51
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
One day after a government report showed that the U.S. economy had shrunk for a second consecutive quarter -- an indicator the country may indeed be in a recession -- the Nasdaq Composite is up 228 points, or about 1.9% in mid-afternoon trading on Friday. Those gains put the index up by about 10.6% for the month. If the market holds onto that rise, July will go in the books as the best month for the tech-heavy index since late 2020.Leading Friday's move higher were tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), up 12%, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), up 3.7% after their quarterly reports -- delivered before the market opened -- beat expectations. A host of smaller tech companies' shares are up as well, including Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), which also rose 12% after reporting its own earnings. Most of the clean energy stocks in the Nasdaq are also racing higher. The group includes SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), with shares up around 6% as of this writing. Those gains came after Thursday's news that the U.S. Senate is moving forward with a spending bill that would provide significant funding and incentives to the renewable energy industry. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg S
|0,02
|-2,94%
|Nasdaq Inc
|177,78
|5,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.