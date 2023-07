What Recession? Delta, PepsiCo Pop on Positive Signs.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have been slow to come around to the idea that the U.S. economy might be able to withstand all the pressure put on it. With government stimulus programs having ended and the Federal Reserve having pushed interest rates sharply higher over the past 18 months, many believe that a recession is still inevitable.Yet the stock market has continued to power higher, and the strength of major businesses across the economic spectrum is a key part of what's driving the rally. On Thursday morning, both Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) gave positive signs that they're seeing robust activity that's helping to support their respective companies. Below, you'll see more about what these two giants had to say and what it could mean for the broader economy.Shares of Delta Air Lines were up 4% early Thursday morning. The airline company was the first of its peers to report quarterly financial results, and the numbers it released were highly encouraging in showing the continued recovery in the once hard-hit industry.Continue reading