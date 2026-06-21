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21.06.2026 11:21:00
What Rising Gas Prices and the Iran Conflict Mean for Your 2027 Social Security Raise
Since the war in Iran began in late February, it has had a trickle-down effect on many goods and services, but the most notable has been gas prices. Anyone who has been to the pump in the past few months can attest to that, I'm sure.Although the U.S. and Iran recently agreed to a peace deal, the effects of the past three and a half months will linger and may affect next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients. Here's what retirees should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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