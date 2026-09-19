|
19.09.2026 17:15:00
What S&P 500 Gains of 9.5% in the First Half Signal for the Rest of the Year
On average, investors generally expect the market to provide roughly a 10% return each year. In fact, if you look at the long-term history of the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), that's about what you get, assuming you reinvest dividends. So what should an investor make of the fact that the first six months of 2026 saw the S&P 500 index advance 9.5% on a price-only basis and nearly 10.2% with dividends reinvested?
The first issue to address regarding market returns is that it includes bull and bear markets. A bull market is when the market goes up 20%, while a bear market is when it falls 20%. Bull and bear markets represent moves much larger than 10% and highlight that the market does not just go up at a steady, comfortable pace. The markets can be, and often are, quite volatile.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.