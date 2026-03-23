The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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23.03.2026 13:15:00
What Sectors Are Not Getting Hit by the Market Sell-Off?
The S&P 500 index has fallen about 4.5% since the Middle East war started. And it continues to drop. As a result, most sectors of the S&P 500 are deep in the red for March (March 2 was the first trading day after the war began).But not all sectors are down. A few are solidly in the green this month. That begins with energy stocks. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, prices of both crude oil and natural gas have spiked on world markets. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has soared by almost $1. That's all great news for energy companies and their shareholders. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is up 3.3% this month, and Chevron has climbed almost 8%. ConocoPhillips is up 11% for the month. Large refiners like Phillips 66, Valero Energy, and Marathon Petroleum are also up by double digits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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