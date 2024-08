What Should Chipotle's Shareholders Do Now That Its CEO Is Leaving for Another Job?

On Aug. 13, Starbucks shocked the investing world when it hired the CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) to be its next CEO. Brian Niccol has led Chipotle since 2018, and he oversaw dramatic improvements across the business.Some investors might feel like this hire is being overhyped. But consider that Starbucks was willing to absolutely break the bank to lure Niccol away from Chipotle. According to Business Insider, Niccol could earn up to $113 million in coming years when considering his total pay package. That's extraordinary, and it shows just how valuable he's believed to be by some companies.Here's what happened with Chipotle under his leadership and what investors should do now that he's leaving.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool