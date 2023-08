What Should Investors Do With Nvidia's Stock Before Earnings?

Probably the most anticipated earnings report during this quarter is from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). After all, the chip maker's incredible guidance for its fiscal 2024's second quarter, ended July 30, sparked the artificial intelligence (AI) stock market rally at the end of May.With Nvidia's stock up 43% since it reported earnings and 200% this year, investors may wonder what they should be doing with their shares. I think there are some red flags investors should be paying attention to, and investors should read on to find out what they should do with the stock.In its Q1 earnings report, Nvidia issued guidance for its second quarter of $11 billion in sales, indicating 64% growth. Not only would that be an incredible rise, but it would also eclipse Nvidia's highest quarterly revenue mark by a significant margin.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel