What Should You Do With Applied Materials Stock After Earnings?

The supply chain problems in the semiconductor industry are showing no signs of abating as Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) -- a company that's expected to reduce the chip shortage with its semiconductor manufacturing equipment -- is finding it difficult to secure enough parts and components to make the equipment it sells to chip-building foundries.This was the reason Applied Materials ' fiscal 2022 second-quarter results (for the three months that ended on May 1) failed to satisfy Wall Street's expectations. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier's guidance was also not up to the mark. Let's look at Applied Materials' fiscal Q2 numbers (released May 19) and see whether the stock can recover its mojo following its 30% decline in 2022.