01.06.2022 20:25:03
What Tech Stock Sell-Off? Salesforce Just Blew Its Earnings Out of the Water
The past few months have been tough on technology stocks, with the S&P 500 firmly entrenched in correction territory while the Nasdaq Composite has slipped into a bear market, down more than 25% from its November peak.Not all tech stocks are created equal, however. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) smashed expectations with its most recent financial report, sending its share price is soaring more than 10% (as of this writing) in its wake. To put that in context, that was the biggest daily stock move in nearly two years for the customer relationship management (CRM) specialist. Let's take look at the results and why they have investors so bullish.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
