Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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16.09.2026 09:57:00
What the Anthropic IPO Means for Amazon and Alphabet Investors
Anthropic is preparing for a record-breaking IPO this fall. The company is reportedly seeking a $2 trillion valuation with the potential to raise $100 billion from newly issued shares. Both would be records, smashing the $1.77 trillion/$86 billion IPO from Space Exploration Technologies in June.
A successful IPO near that $2 trillion mark would be great news for existing shareholders. That might include you if you own shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The two tech giants hold substantial stakes in Anthropic, which could significantly boost their fourth-quarter earnings, depending on the timing of the IPO.
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|Alphabet C Overweight
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|20.11.25
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
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|Amazon
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