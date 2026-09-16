What the Anthropic IPO Means for Amazon and Alphabet Investors

Anthropic is preparing for a record-breaking IPO this fall. The company is reportedly seeking a $2 trillion valuation with the potential to raise $100 billion from newly issued shares. Both would be records, smashing the $1.77 trillion/$86 billion IPO from Space Exploration Technologies in June.

A successful IPO near that $2 trillion mark would be great news for existing shareholders. That might include you if you own shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The two tech giants hold substantial stakes in Anthropic, which could significantly boost their fourth-quarter earnings, depending on the timing of the IPO.

Continue reading