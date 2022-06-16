|
What the Bank of England’s base rate rise to 1.25% means for you
The knock-on effects on mortgages, savings, annuities, house prices and rents of the interest rate increase The Bank of England has voted to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 1.25% as the UK grapples with high inflation. We look at what that means for your finances. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
