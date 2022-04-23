|
23.04.2022 16:37:00
What 'The Batman' on HBO MAX Means for AMC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery
For years, blockbuster movie releases played exclusively in theaters for 75 to 90 days. Due to COVID-19, studios completely overhauled their agreements with distributors, and the theatrical release window has shrunk as the popularity and emphasis on streaming grows.This week, The Batman became available for streaming on HBO Max after only 45 days in movie theaters. The change in the distribution model is having an industrywide ripple effect, and here's what it means for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Even before the pandemic, annual U.S. movie theater ticket sales had been consistently declining since their peak in 2002, seeing 1.57 billion tickets sold. During that pre-pandemic era, studios agreed to a 75-day to 90-day window where theaters exclusively showed their movies. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
