TIE Kinetix NV Aktie
WKN: 935341 / ISIN: NL0000386985
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25.07.2026 20:15:00
What the Capital One-Discover Tie-Up Means for the Card Business Now
Capital One (NYSE: COF) provided Wall Street with a solid earnings update for the second quarter of 2026. But there was a lot of noise, given the company's ongoing integration of Discover. Here's the good news from the quarter, and a look at the ongoing integration effort that will determine how successful the Capital One-Discover tie-up will be. Right now, the acquisition of Discover means Capital One will have very complicated financial results. For example, in the second quarter of 2026, the bank posted net income per share of $4.73, up from $3.34 in the first quarter of 2026 and a loss of $8.58 per share in the year-ago period. The second quarter of 2025 looks terrible in comparison, but don't get too excited about the improvement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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