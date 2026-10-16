Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.10.2026 14:54:00

What the Latest Fed Decision Means for Costco, Walmart, Target, and Home Depot

When interest rates go up, that tends to be bad news for stocks. But not all stocks are affected the same way by rising rates. At their most recent meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Sept. 16, the central bankers hiked the benchmark federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage points. Inflation in September came in slightly hotter than expected, with a year-over-year CPI increase of 3.7%. That suggests that the Fed might hike rates again in 2026, as the FOMC will meet two more times this year, on Oct. 28 and Dec. 9.

When the Fed hikes interest rates, its goal is often to slow inflation -- and tap the brakes on economic growth. This can have negative effects on job growth, borrowing costs, and consumer spending. Some retail stocks might suffer more from a consumer spending slowdown than others. A few important retail stocks to watch right now are Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT).

Here's how these four retail stocks have performed since the  federal funds rate hike on Sept. 16:

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs 32 980,00 0,00% Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
Costco Wholesale Corp. 879,60 0,68% Costco Wholesale Corp.
Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs 15 540,00 4,37% Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
Home Depot 275,15 0,40% Home Depot
Walmart 105,56 0,40% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 10 580,00 1,63% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:05 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:13 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen