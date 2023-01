What the Latest Updates Mean for Roblox Stock Investors and Why Prices Surged on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), the growth in bookings it saw in December, and, more importantly, recent updates that investors should know about. Are things finally turning around for Roblox , or is it game over for this metaverse stock? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 17, 2023.Continue reading