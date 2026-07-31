Citizens Aktie
WKN: 542145 / ISIN: US1747151025
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31.07.2026 14:45:00
What the Senior Citizens League's Latest COLA Prediction Means for Your Planning
If you are collecting Social Security benefits, chances are good that you're eager for any insight into how your benefits will change in 2027. In particular, many seniors are awaiting the announcement of the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).It will be October before the official COLA announcement comes, but experts are already making predictions, and it would be smart for retirees to pay attention. If the expert predictions pan out, that may not be a good thing for most older Americans.Here's what the COLA projections look like right now, along with some details on why this news may be disappointing to retirees.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Citizens Holding CoShs
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|0,85%