|
04.01.2023 11:12:00
What the Smartest Investors Know About Apple Stock
The start of a new year is the perfect time to make investment goals and reflect on how your portfolio has grown over the last 12 months. A sell-off in 2022 might have yielded disappointing results for the previous year, but if you bought the right stocks five-plus years ago you might still be up on your investments. Multiple tech stocks suffered considerable declines in 2022 but have maintained triple-digit growth rates over the last five years despite recent market declines. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell 29% year over year. However, its stock has risen 197% since 2018. The iPhone company may have stumbled last year, but it continues to be a great investment for the long term, and is worth watching closely. Here are two things the smartest investors know about Apple stock. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.12.22
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.22
|NASDAQ-Titel Apple-Aktie: Das können sich Apple-Fans bis zum Jahresende noch erwarten (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.22
|Seitenhiebe gegen Meta Platforms: Apple-Manager macht Witze über Mark Zuckerbergs Vision (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.22
|Ex-Apple-Mitarbeiter räumt jahrelangen Betrug ein (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.22
|Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Der iPhone Hersteller ist genauso viel wert wie diese drei Unternehmen zusammen (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.22
|Neue App Store-Richtlinien: Apple will sich 30-prozentige Provision an NFT-Apps sichern (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.22
|Alphabet-Aktie, Amazon-Aktie, Apple-Aktie & Co.: Anleger von Quartalszahlen enttäuscht - Wachstum schwächt sich ab (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.22
|Apple-Experte Mark Gurman hält neue iPads ab Ende Oktober für möglich (finanzen.at)