What the Smartest Investors Know About Dutch Bros Stock

Publicly traded restaurant chains, such as Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), are exciting to watch as they expand from a small store base. The revenue numbers can be intoxicating if you're a growth investor.There's only one small problem -- trees don't grow to the sky. In other words, while Dutch Bros is expanding now, eventually, the rapid pace of growth will fall back down to Earth. This is what the smartest investors are watching so they don't get crushed.In the third quarter of 2022, Dutch Bros opened 38 shops. That's not only the highest number in the company's history, but it's also more than the company opened in all of 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic upended normal life. The third quarter was the fifth consecutive quarter in a row in which management was able to add 30 or more shops to the portfolio.