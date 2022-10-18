|
What the Smartest Investors Know About Moderna Stock
It wasn't all that long ago that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) ranked among the hottest stocks on the market. The company emerged as one of the top winners in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna's shares skyrocketed 2,500% from its initial public offering in December 2018 through July 2021. But the story has been much different for Moderna since then. The glow from the early COVID-19 vaccine success quickly faded. What's next for the beaten-down vaccine stock? Here's what the smartest investors know about Moderna stock.Moderna's share price has been highly volatile so far this year. This isn't likely to change anytime soon for a simple reason: Significant uncertainty remains about the demand for COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, there's also significant uncertainty about Moderna's financial performance over the next few years.Continue reading
