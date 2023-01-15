|
15.01.2023 16:10:00
What the Smartest Investors Know About Netflix Stock
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), along with many of its streaming rivals, demonstrated tremendous growth over 2020 and 2021, but last year was sobering for the company as the world mostly recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns. For the first time in more than a decade, Netflix lost subscribers, leading to a sharp decrease in its stock price.The streamer reacted swiftly, announcing an ad-supported plan and making a commitment to crack down on password-sharing. But despite these efforts, Netflix's shares are still down almost 40% from this time last year.That's not the entire story, and savvy investors know the company has some bold strategies to unlock future growth. Let's take a look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
