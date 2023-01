What the Smartest Investors Know About PepsiCo Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over time, some companies change their business models, and the smartest investors closely monitor the development of new business lines. The business changes at PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) have been larger than most, with the company's current incarnation vastly different from what you might expect, given that its name comes from one of its key soda brands. Here's what you need to know about PepsiCo and why its future is more likely to be about snacks than soda.PepsiCo was founded as a beverage company, but it has owned many other businesses along the way. For example, it once owned the Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC fast-food nameplates, to which it sold its beverages. It spun those off into a company now known as Yum! Brands. Along the way it also acquired the Quaker Oats business, which brought along with it the Gatorade sports drink line. It has continued to make Quaker products. More to the point here, however, PepsiCo owns Frito-Lay, the iconic and giant snack brand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading