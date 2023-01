What the Smartest Investors Know About Starbucks Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no doubt that Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the most powerful consumer brands out there, regardless of industry. The company has operations across the globe. And it has found a way to make customers pay a premium for what is otherwise just a commoditized product. Starbucks' dominance has resulted in its stock producing a monster return of 30,600% (as of Jan. 4) since its initial public offering in 1992. Consequently, the company's market cap sits at $120 billion today. These high-level data points are certainly impressive, but there's more to the story. Here's what the smartest investors know about Starbucks. Continue reading